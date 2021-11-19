Warren County residents Tare “T” Davis and Larry M. Jones, Jr. will host a -Pre Thanksgiving Dinner with drive-by pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from noon until 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Persons ages 55 and older are welcome to drive up to pick up their plates of a Thanksgiving meal. Davis and Jones wanted to host the event in order to give back to their community. They agree that with so much going on in the community, people are facing hard times. They believe that “it’s a blessing to be a blessing.”
Davis and Jones are not leaving out the younger generation. Local families will be adopted, and a meal will be given to them as well.
Davis and Jones are using as a theme, “We give thanks to you.” They say that even in the midst of the pandemic, they both are thankful to the community for their support in local efforts.
Davis, who is on the North Carolina Highway Patrol, also serves as chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners.
Jones, who is the office manager and funeral director apprentice at R.H. Greene Funeral Home, also serves as the president of the Warren County Emancipation Proclamation and treasurer for the North Carolina 1st Congressional District organization, “The Brotherhood – Leading to Serve.” They plan to continue to support and host local events to bring the community together.
For more information or questions about the dinner give-away, contact Larry M. Jones, Jr., at 252-382-4180.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.