The North Carolina Cooperative Extension and its Warren County Center caution local producers that avian influenza has now been confirmed in the United States.
At the same time, Cooperative Extension emphasizes for the general public that this specific strain of flu currently in the United States has not been known to affect humans. Affected birds do not enter the food chain, so poultry products are safe to eat.
Cooperative Extension encourages those who raise chickens to watch for the following warning signs for avian influenza:
• Lack of energy and appetite
• Decreased egg production or soft/misshapen eggs
• Swelling of the head, eyelids and comb
• Purple discoloration of the wattles, combs and legs
• Stumbling, fall down, diarrhea
• Sudden death
Cooperative Extension suggests a number of steps to prevent the spread of bird flu among backyard chickens:
• Keep chickens and turkeys away from ducks and other waterfowl.
• Install solid fencing so chickens cannot come into direct contact with neighbor chickens and birds.
• If you have a backyard pond where migrating birds may stop, don’t allow you chickens near the water. Keep your feed protected as well.
•Buy birds from a reputable source and keep new birds separate from the rest of your flock for at least 30 days.
• Do not share feeding buckets or other equipment and supplies with other bird owners.
• Wash hands thoroughly before and after working with birds. Wear clean clothes and disinfect cages, tools and other equipment that comes in contact with birds and their droppings.
For help or if your birds are sick, call the NCDA&CS Veterinary Division at 919-733-7601. The U.S. Department of Agriculture operates a hotline at 1-866-536-7593. For more information, visit www.ncagr.gov/avianflu.
