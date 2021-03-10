After recent discussions about how to better serve its diverse citizenry in the county seat, the Warrenton Town Board Monday night appointed African-American Edna M. Scott to fill a vacant seat among its ranks. She becomes the first person of color to serve on the all white board.
Scott was one of three candidates who expressed interest in the seat vacated in December by Tom Hardy, who had to step down due to a work conflict. The other two candidates were Woody King, pharmacist at Futrell Pharmacy and a former town commissioner, and Deborah Speer, previous owner of several downtown businesses, both white.
All three candidates were considered Monday night, with votes taken by paper ballot and votes read aloud for the record by Town Administrator Robert Davie. Town commissioners attended the meeting in person, except for Commissioner Kimberly Harding, who attended virtually and gave a voice vote.
Scott was appointed on a 5-1 vote, with Commissioner Margaret Britt casting her vote for King. On Tuesday, Britt said she voted for King because he was the most qualified candidate, having served on the board previously.
According to information submitted to the town, Scott has lived in Warrenton for over 11 years and attended Henderson Institute High School in Henderson, Girls High in Brooklyn, N.Y., and York College of The City University of New York. She has a bachelor of science degree in Elementary Education.
She worked for Vance-Granville Community College, Warren Campus, from 2010-2020, as coordinator/instructor in the Adult Learning Center. Her volunteer experience includes being curator since 2010 at Henderson Institute Historical Museum in Henderson, as well as tutoring elementary students in reading, serving on the Warren County Memorial Library Board of Trustees and as a former advisory board member of the N.C. Digital Heritage Center.
Scott will be sworn in at the board’s April 12 meeting.
Other matters
In handling routine agenda items and committee reports, the board:
• Received a clean audit report for fiscal year ending June 2020. None of the $12,000 in fund balance, or cash reserves, budgeted was used, and instead, $48,500 was added to fund balance at year-end.
• Set a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. prior to next month’s meeting regarding corrections to dimensional requirements in the C-1 zoning category. Errors in wording were recently discovered.
• Discussed a proposed public parking lot on South Front Street behind Nationwide that could provide up to 58 spaces. The parking lot would help to service the mixed use apartment and retail space project in the Dameron Building at the corner of South Main and Franklin streets, as well as the Warren County Community Center, churches and other downtown facilities.
• Selected govdeals.com for listing for sale a vacant property on Hazelwood Road that was recently donated to the town.
