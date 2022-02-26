The community came together with John 3:16 Centers to successfully connect with families in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding counties, including Warren.
This past year’s volunteers have helped with school supply drives, the Thanksgiving food drive, Harvest of Blessings and the Community Partnership Saturday Sales. The success of the Christmas outreach held in two locations was due to the assistance from a team of community volunteers as well as help from the Roanoke Rapids Police and Fire Departments and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Their assistance allowed 488 families in the community to be served.
The John 3:16 Resource Center opened in August and has welcomed customers three days a week. The Center continues to reserve two days a week for seeing families by appointment. The center is open to the public to shop on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On the first Saturday of the month, the Community Partner Bag Sale is held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The partnering organization receives half of the proceeds from the sale. Volunteers are also needed daily to sort donations and stock shelves. Individuals and nonprofit organizations that would like to volunteer may call 252-541-2420.
The Littleton location welcomes volunteers to help with the Wired for Success afterschool program. Volunteers are needed Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. For more information call: 252-586-1800.
To keep up with developments at both The John 3:16 Center and The Community Resource Center visit the website, www.john3:16center.org. or follow on Facebook and Twitter.
