OptumServe, the Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continue to partner to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Next week’s testing schedule is as follows:
• Monday, Jan. 31: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 1: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 2: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 3: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 4: Closed
Testing is closed each day for a half-hour lunch break.
You must schedule an appointment in order to get a Rapid Test (while supplies are available).
To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
Walk-ins are welcome for PCR tests only.
Call 1-877-562-4828 if you don’t get your results by text or email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.