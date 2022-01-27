OptumServe, the Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continue to partner to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.

Next week’s testing schedule is as follows:

• Monday, Jan. 31: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 1: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 2: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 3: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 4: Closed

Testing is closed each day for a half-hour lunch break.

You must schedule an appointment in order to get a Rapid Test (while supplies are available).

To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.

Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.

Walk-ins are welcome for PCR tests only.

Call 1-877-562-4828 if you don’t get your results by text or email.