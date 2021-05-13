Margaret Gupton Robertson, 86, of Macon, died on Tuesday, May 11, at her home. The Rev. Bob Blanton will conduct funeral services at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Macon Baptist Church with burial following in Greenwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Robertson was born in Warren County to the late Elton and Elizabeth Thompson Gupton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. Robertson; two brothers, Elton Gupton and Charles Wesley Gupton; and three sisters, Edith Young, Elva Louise Gupton and Evelyn Paynter.
Mrs. Robertson was a member of Macon Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and on various committees. She was director of the children's Christmas Program for numerous years and was known for making the children's costumes. She retired as Postmaster in Macon in 1999. She was also known throughout the community for her homemade applejacks.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna R. Harris and husband, Gary, and Patti Joanne Garlock and husband, Scott; her sisters, Frances Hayes and Virginia Bolton; her brother, Walter Louis Gupton and wife, Kathy; and her two grandchildren, Jamie Marie Harris and Nathan Scott Garlock.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the church.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Ayscue, Butch Bolton, Jerry Bolton, Mike Hight, Macon Robertson, Roy Robertson, Jr., Paul Thompson and Sammy Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary "Bud" Abbott and Wayne Robinson.
Flowers are acceptable. The family requests that any memorials be directed to the Macon Baptist Church Memorial Fund, P. O. Box 12, Macon, NC 27551; Greenwood Cemetery Fund, C/O Judy Leonard, 284 Oakville Road Macon, NC 27551; or the American Cancer Society, Eastern Division, Inc., Attn: Memorial Processing Center, 6725 Lyons Street, P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
The family would like to thank an amazing group of ladies who transcended the role of caregiver and became extended family: Betty Alston, Julia Johnson, Lou Ellen King, Glenda Manley, Addie Manley, Alecia "Sneaky" Richardson, Vanessa Richardson and Verna "Sis" Richardson.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.