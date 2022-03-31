Testimony for the defense continued on Thursday in the first-degree murder trial of Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton. He is charged in connection with a March 9, 2018, home invasion and fire at the home of the Rev. John Alford and his wife, Dr. Nancy Alford, that severely injured Rev. Alford and resulted in the death of his wife.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
Dr. Michael Griffin, a clinical psychologist specializing in forensic psychology, returned to the stand, testifying that studies related to memory that are conducted by researchers at institutions of higher learning would often involve students there. He said that other memory-related studies often involve people who have served on juries, and that real life cases related to mistaken identification are often included in research as well.
Griffin testified that he did not leave out “good facts” about Rev. Alford’s memory of events related to the intruder and said that Alford memory was largely intact.
Griffin said that in his research for defense attorneys, there have been times when he has not provided a report because there was no evidence that a person’s recollection changed. Griffin said that he prepared a report regarding Rev. Alford because there were some changes in details Alford recalled over time.
Kevin Jones testified that on March 9, 2018, Kevin Munn came to his home in a Mercedes-Benz, which he offered to sell.
Shadae Williams, Lester Kearney’s girlfriend in 2018, testified that she and Kearney shared a home on Summit Road in Littleton in March 2018. Williams testified that on the morning of March 9, 2018, they had argued. She indicated that they went to Hardee’s together and returned home. Williams testified that Kearney was in and out of the house that morning, but did not stay out long. She added that Kearney drove her to and from a doctor’s appointment that afternoon because she did not feel good. Williams testified that Kearney had his phone with him when he was away from home, and that they had text conversations.
Williams testified that she willingly approached law enforcement about being interviewed, but said that she did not know anything about what had happened to the Alfords then. She testified that when she told investigators what she remembered about March 9, 2018, they didn’t believe her, yelled at her and accused her of lying.
District Attorney Mike Waters asked Williams about differences in the details she remembered about March 9, 2018, that were reflected in transcripts of several interviews she had with investigators, and said that she recalled some additional details on the witness stand. Williams replied that March 9, 2018 was overwhelming, and she could not remember everything that had happened during the initial interview. Williams said that she provided additional details as she remembered them. She testified that there was never a story that she was trying to remember, and that details provided today on the witness stand reflected her best memory of what took place.
In response to further questions from Amos Tyndall, attorney for the defense, Williams testified that Lester Kearney never came to their home on Summit Road with any of Rev. Alford’s property or jewelry.
Timothy Phelps of Gaston, identified his farm on an image shown by the defense that indicated areas where a GPS previously identified among evidence in the case had traveled. He also acknowledged a still photo gathered from the camera on his house that showed a vehicle around a nearby residence.
Spencer McInvaille, digital forensics examiner with Envista Forensics, returned to the witness stand to address several questions previously asked by Assistant District Attorney Melissa Pelfrey. McInvaille testified that information recovered from a phone identified as belonging to Lester Kearney indicated one device accessed Facebook on March 9, 2018, and that cell tower records indicate various calls using a tower near Summit Road in the morning and, in the afternoon, a tower south of Littleton. McInvaille said that there was no record of calls coming from Mulberry Lane, Littleton, in the area where the Alfords lived in 2018.
In response to questions from Pelfrey, McInvaille replied that there was no way that the research he was asked by the defense to complete would reveal how many phones Lester Kearney owned in 2018. McInvaille also said that if Facebook chats were deleted from Kearney’s phone, it might be possible to recover them from the device, but not from Facebook itself.
The day’s testimony concluded with Pelfrey asking McInvaille that if an SBI agent had not taken a screenshot of one Facebook chat, there would be no record of it. McInvaille replied “right.”
Testimony will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 1.
