The Warren Soil and Water Conservation District recently honored three district supervisors for their service. David “Mike” Hight was recognized for 20 years of service and continues to serve today. Herman Collier and Peter Hight are stepping aside with 31.5 years and 4.75 years of service, respectfully. Pictured above, Herman Collier (left) receives a plaque from Vice Chairman Charles Lynch. Pictured below, Peter Hight (left) receives his plaque from Vice Chairman Lynch. The local conservation district board of supervisors is responsible for the oversight, rules and policy for the state soil and water conservation programs and for the district staff to administer those programs at the county level.
