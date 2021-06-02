Warren County Schools will hold a joint graduation for the three high schools in the public school district at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at the Warren County High School football field.
School System Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart said that graduating seniors at Warren County High School, Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School have been given four guest tickets each in order to follow capacity guidelines. The graduation will also be streamed live on Warren County Schools’ social media. A link is also available on the Live Feed section of the school system website, warrenk12nc.org.
Guests should plan to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m., when gates will be closed to allow graduates and dignitaries to enter.
The school system strongly recommends that guests wear facemasks. Stewart said that in order to maintain social distancing as much as possible, two entrance gates will be designated. Guests of Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School seniors should enter on the guest side of the football field. Guests of Warren County High School seniors should enter on the home side of the football field.
It is recommended that families sit together and allow enough space between family groups to provide for social distancing. Anyone who does not feel well or who displays COVID-19 symptoms should not attend in person, but plan to watch the livestream of the ceremony.
The graduation ceremony will include remarks from Warren County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Young, Warren County Board of Education Chairwoman Dr. Ebony Talley-Brame and the principals of the district’s three high schools. Each school will also designate a student to provide remarks.
Diplomas will be award one school at a time.
Stewart said that, following the ceremony, multiple gates will be open to allow for social distancing while exiting the football field. However, guests are asked to stagger when they leave in order to avoid crowding.
Warren County High School is at 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
