Arrest report
• Randolph Woodfin Proffitt of Windsor was arrested March 23 and charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle. Proffitt waived extradition from Virginia and was transported from the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, Va., to the Warren County Magistrate’s Office to be served. Bond was set at $7,000 secured.
Incident reports
• On March 9, John E. Epps of Pine Court, Norlina, reported wire fraud in the form of phones purchased in his name.
• On March 10, Kathryn Perry of Vicksboro Road, Warrenton, reported unauthorized use of a motor-propelled convey.
• On March 13, Tammy Allen of Baltimore Road, Warrenton, reported larceny. She reported that a door was kicked in and items stolen. Listed as stolen were $100 and a bottle of Oxycontin.
• On March 9, Adrien Allen of Baltimore Road, Warrenton, reported larceny of money and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. He reported that $477 was stolen from his bank account. Damage to clothes/furs was estimated at $400.
• On March 20, Johnny Robison of Hwy. 58, Warrenton, reported larceny at a service/gas station on East Macon Street, Warrenton. He reported that Social Security cards/numbers and a gun permit were stolen.
• On March 14, Xavier Davis of Baltimore Church Road, Warrenton, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a No Bottom road, Warrenton, address. Damage to truck windows was estimated at $800.
• On March 12, Tierra Marshall reported assault by a motor vehicle in the area of Rifle Range Road.US Hwy. 401 South, Warrenton. She reported that a vehicle attempted to run her car off the roadway.
• On March 14, Lake Gaston Sweepstakes on Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, reported larceny in the form of $800 stolen from a fish table machine.
• On March 16, Jeff Daniel of Lickskillet Road, Warrenton, reported larceny of trailer.
• On March 18, Janet Farrar of Warren Plains Road, Warrenton reported attempted breaking and entering. A single occupancy dwelling, weather seal and door frame were reported damaged.
• On March 21, Atlas Express, located on Stanley Road, Henrico, reported possible larceny from motor vehicle at Lake Gaston Pit Stop on Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton.
• On March 20. Tametric Brown of Odell Arcola Road, Littleton, reported larceny of firearm in the form of a weapon missing from a vehicle. Reported stolen was a firearm valued at $700.
• On March 17, William Pulley of Hamlet Road, Hollister, reported motor vehicle theft. Reported stolen was a Ford F150 valued at $3,000.
• On March 19, Megan Willis of Apex reported burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the form of breaking and entering a motor vehicle at a Camp Willow Springs Drive, Littleton, address. A purse and woman’s leather wallet were reported stolen. Damage to passenger rear windows also was reported.
• On Feb. 18, Justice Carter of Epworth Road, Littleton, reported false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. He reported that $1,400 was stolen by scamming.
