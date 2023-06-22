The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its June 6 regular meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Monique Alston, Exceptional Children’s administrative assistant, and Preston Hunter, part-time bus driver, Transportation.
The following extended employment was approved for the school system’s Summer Feeding program: Northside Elementary School: Frances Crump, Shonea Mills, Mary Williams and Louise Wright, child nutrition assistants, and Angela Perry, cafeteria manager; Vaughan Elementary School: Gloria Silver, child nutrition assistant, and Tonya Simpson, cafeteria manager; Warren County High School: Christopher Alston and Diane Palmer, child nutrition assistants; James Alston, warehouse driver/assistant; Tracy Burchette, cafeteria manager; Samuel Henderson, warehouse driver, and Barbara Perry, assistant manager.
The board approved extended employment for the Read to Achieve Summer Program and Credit Acceleration: Joyce Barnes, Read to Achieve camp nurse, Vaughan, and Charmaine Librado, Credit Acceleration teacher, WCHS.
Extended employment for the Math, Art, Science & Social Emotional Summer Program was approved for Deanna Lewis, MASS teacher, Northside.
The board approved extended employment for the Career Technical Education Summer Camp as follows: Warren County Middle School: James Brown, Alexis Henderson and Bridget Perry, CTE Summer Camp teachers, and Porando Taylor, CTE Summer Camp career coordinator; WCHS: Mahalia Bullock, Kemar Morgan and Wakisha Turrentine, CTE Summer Camp teachers; Pamela Jordan, CTE Summer Camp career coordinator, and Odessa Perry, CTE Summer Camp coordinator; Warren New Tech High School: Angiene Pommells, CTE Summer Camp.
The board approved extended employment for Karen Fleming, daytime math tutor, Warren Early College High School.
Vacancies were reported as follows:
• Warren County High School: assistant principal, principal, Air Force Junior ROTC instructor, Career and Technical Education teacher, math teacher, child nutrition assistant and multi-classroom specialist
• Warren Early College High School: Social studies teacher and online facilitator
• Warren County Middle School: literacy coach, school nurse (50 percent WCMS, 50 percent WECHS) and social studies teacher
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Exceptional Children’s teacher, literacy coach and multi-classroom specialist
• Vaughan Elementary School: Child Nutrition specialist, math coach and custodian
• Central Office: budget director/Power School coordinator, Spark Lab leader, chief academic officer, plumber (maintenance) and chief finance officer
