Warren County Memorial Library will host a live baking demonstration this Friday and share the story behind the development of her business.
Denise Allen, the owner and baker of Sweet Delights Cookies in Norlina, will share the story behind the creation of her business while encouraging upcoming entrepreneurs with tips, ideas and strategies for starting business.
At the same time, she will showcase her baking talents in a live demonstration.
The program will be held in the library’s Community Room on Friday, July 30, beginning at 11 a.m.
Sweet Delights was born to provide an opportunity for Allen’s granddaughter to attend college.
That vision expanded to the idea that she could provide not just for her granddaughter, but for other children in Warren County as well.
She bakes cookies with the goal of helping to provide educational opportunities within her community. She hopes to encourage, inspire and help as many at-risk children as she can.
“We are delighted to present this program. I am confident that participants will walk away with an unforgettable, mouth-watering experience. This event will be informational and entertaining,” said Cheryl Reddish, library director.
All library programs are free to access. Call the library for more information at 252-257-4990.
The library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
