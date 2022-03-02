The general public has a number of opportunities this month to provide input as county government works to upgrade the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to guide growth and development.
The Comprehensive Plan
An overview of the project described the county’s Comprehensive Plan as a tool used for guiding the growth, development and overall improvement of the county. The plan is designed to establish a vision, intentions, goals and strategies for future land use, economic development, environmental preservation and other areas that make up the process of planning for the future.
The project overview indicated that the Comprehensive Plan will update Warren County’s future land use map and address new and anticipated issues and priorities. The plan is expected to address topics that include the following:
• Housing
• Economic Development
• Parks and natural resources
• Agriculture
• Infrastracture
• Transportation
The upgraded plan is meant to serve as a guide for the next 10-20 years.
A community survey
The community will have until March 31 to complete a public survey to address areas of concerns, such as the following:
• Priority issues or needs to consider in the Comprehensive Plan
• Top priority to address in the next two to five years
• Land use and development priorities
• Development appropriate for the county
• Factors important in establishing and maintaining quality residential development
• Economic development priorities
• Environmental priorities
• Parks and recreation priorities
• Infrastructure and service priorities
• Roadway transportation priorities
• Non-roadway transportation priorities
A link to the survey is available at www.PlanWarrenCountyNC.com. Paper copies are available at Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton; the Warren County administrative building, 602 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton; and the Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton.
Completed paper surveys may be scanned and emailed to complan@warrencountync.gov or mailed to Warren County Planning Devision, 542 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, NC 27589. Completed surveys must be returned by March 31.
The first public meeting
The county is also conducting public meetings to give area residents an opportunity to learn more about the comprehensive plan, identify concerns of importance to them and complete the survey online.
A steady stream of area residents moved in and out of the Warren County Armory Civic Center Monday night during the first of two public meetings.
Those attending Monday’s event had an opportunity to indicate their top priorities for the future from examples that included the following: sports fields, programming and events, playgrounds, lake access, adult fitness facilities, greenways and trails, parks with natural areas, agricultural preservation, scenic views, protecting habitats and rare species, protecting water quality, outdoor recreation access and resiliency (to include protection against flooding). Participants also were asked to indicate their development preferences, including rural/agricultural, employment-related uses, and small-scale or medium to large scale commercial and residential.
Participants were also asked to provide general comments. Examples of what the public would like to be available in the county include more jobs and industry, broadband, better cell service, bike trails, a hospital, trails for four-wheelers and a wellness center. Additional goals identified include transportation, a new senior/recreation center, more food sources for shipping, a grocery store, affordable housing, more retail and restaurants. More general comments included restricting or eliminating gambling establishments, supporting local farmers, prioritizing small retail shops over chain store, and developing a plan for commercial buildings so they fit in, creating a dog park and establishing a wellness center.
The second public meeting
A second public meeting will be held from 10 a.m.-noon at Drewry Volunteer Fire Department at 125 Firefighter Dr., Manson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.