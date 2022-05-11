Wesley Hewlin, 29, is recovering from non life-threatening injuries after being shot at a residence in the Arcola area last week.
Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams reported that law enforcement was called to residence on Arcola-Odell Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 4.
Williams said that Hewlin was shot in the back of the neck, but no main arteries were hit. Hewlin was transported by Warren County Emergency Medical Services to Maria Parham Health in Henderson.
The incident remains under investigation.
