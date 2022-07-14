Pastor Joyner and the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church family invite the public to witness the Ordination Service for Evangelist Faye Alice Alston on Saturday, July 16, at 2 p.m.
A native of Warrenton, Minister Alston was raised with 11 siblings by her parents, Julia B. Alston and the late Wardell Alston.
She attended public school, but received her General Educational Diploma from Vance-Granville Community College, Henderson. Minister Alston has held various positions in the workforce, but ultimately retired as a corrections officer from the Warren County Correctional Institution in Manson.
She received her call into the ministry on Oct. 11, 2017, and preached her Initial Sermon at SSMBC. As a member of SSMBC for 50 years, she's matured in service as assistant secretary, assistant youth/youth teacher of Sunday school, and assistant adult teacher. In addition, she has served as associate minister under the leadership of Elder J. Douglas Joyner for three years. She's a mother of three, grandmother of four, a daughter, a sister, and friend to many.
The Rev. Jean Debnam of Old Liberty Baptist Church in Youngsville will bring the message, and her introduction will given by Marque Debnam.
The following ordained, consecrated, and commissioned pastors will participate in the program: the Rev. Michael Richardson (2nd vice moderator, Shiloh Baptist Arcola); the Rev. Emery E. Jones (Fork Chapel); the Rev. Lawrence Williams (Norlina First Baptist).
Other participants of the church will be Deacons Kenneth Wiggins and Tellie Young; Deaconesses Ella Wiggins, Gertie J. Alston; Trustee Marlan Alston and Geraldine Alston.
The Alston Inspirational Singers and soloist Elder Roy C. Alston will perform.
The church is at 3319 NC Hwy. 58 in the Inez community of Warren County.
