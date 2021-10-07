Warren County Schools began its voluntary COVID-19 testing program on Sept. 27 at all schools and work sites within the local public school district.
Heather Lawing, the school system’s chief Communications and Engagement officer, said that of 1,691 students enrolled for in-person instruction and 260 school system employees, 667 chose to be tested on the program’s first day. Three people tested positive.
She noted that testing will be offered each Monday.
The Warren County Board of Education approved the voluntary testing program for students and staff during a special meeting in early September. There is no cost for the testing, which involves swabbing of the cheek and the roof of the mouth.
Warren County Schools has partnered with a certified lab, which provides results within 24 to 48 hours.
The school system encourages students and staff members to be tested, even if they have been vaccinated, because people who have been vaccinated may still contract the virus.
At the same time that the board of education approved the voluntary testing program, it also approved a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff members and student-athletes, who may apply for exemptions for medial or religious reasons. Staff members who receive exemptions are required to test once per week, and exempted student-athletes must test twice per week.
While Lawing said that the school system is pleased that a good number of students and staff members chose to be tested last week, she hopes that more people will take advantage of testing in the future.
She described testing as another layer in the preventive strategies that Warren County Schools is using to keep students and employees healthy, and schools open for in-person learning.
The school system continues to emphasize the following precautions:
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Wear face covering indoors and ensure that they are worn properly over the nose and chin.
• Observe social distancing.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
Lawing said that Warren County Schools also encourages everyone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be vaccinated in order to protect themselves and their families, especially children too young to be eligible for vaccines at this time.
She noted that being vaccinated and participating in the COVID-19 testing program will help to reduce exposure to the virus and related quarantines, allowing students to remain in school and parents to maintain their regular work schedules.
Lawing urged students, parents and staff members to take the regular precautions no matter where they are — at the grocery store, at church, spending time with friends or at any other time: use face coverings, maintain social distancing, wash your hands and stay home away from others if you are sick.
She said that it is important that the community partner with Warren County Schools in taking precautions in order to keep students and staff members healthy and in school this year.
“By working together, this will benefit all of us and the school, especially young children still ineligible for the vaccine,” Lawing said.
Warren County Schools makes COVID-19 information available to the public at warrenk12nc.org/covid and is in the process of expanding the site. Learn more about such subjects as testing and when to return to school after the virus. Links are available on the school district website and on school websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.