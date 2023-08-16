June 10, 2015, was the last day of regular worship services at All Saints’ Episcopal Church at the corner of Front and West Franklin Streets in Warrenton. However, the legacy of the church — and the notable people who have been part of its rich history — continues today.
That was evident on Saturday as representatives of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, area Episcopal churches, members of the All Saints Revisioning Committee and people long associated with the church joined other community members for the Blessing of the All Saints Garden: A Place of Peace and Hope.
A brief history of the church states the following: “After being organized in 1892, the All Saints’ congregation bought a building for use as both chapel and Sunday school. An early Day School also opened in the home of Albert and Annie Burgess. When the Rev. Thomas White Cain, a black priest and Warrenton native, died in the 1900 Galveston flood, plans began for a memorial church in his honor. Construction started in May 1913, but a persistent lack of funds delayed completion until Dec. 1918. By June 2015, declining membership led to the closing of All Saints. With support from the diocese, a Revisioning Committee is at work to preserve the historic All Saints property for ongoing mission possibilities.”
During a service of worship and the Holy Eucharist prior to the Blessing of the Garden, the Rev. Kathy Walker reflected on the history of All Saints.
“Many of the best of the community graced this space,” she said, noting that they has a significant impact at the local, state and national levels.
All Saints recognizes a number of people who were instrumental in its development and in the church’s service over the years: the Rev. William Johnson Alston, the first black person to graduate from an Episcopal seminary (1859); Caroline Bragg, known as the “mother” of the African-American Episcopal Church in Warrenton and southern Virginia; the Rev. Thomas White Cain, the only black man of the time to serve as a delegate to the state’s General Convention of the Episcopal Church, and the Rev. Dr. George Freeman Bragg, grandsons of Caroline Bragg; and the Rt. Rev. Bravid Harris, who went from All Saints’ to become bishop of Liberia, among others.
Walker told those attending Saturday’s service that All Saints’ days of making a difference are far from over.
“This place has many more years to contribute, to the community and to the nation,” she said.
Walker described the garden as a sacred space that will allow people to meditate and find peace. She noted that Jesus often sought a quiet space to pray, often in nature.
“When we need to talk to God, the closer we are to the earth, the closer we are to God,” Walker said.
Wilhelmina Ratliff, a member of the All Saints Revisioning Committee, told the newspaper that the garden represents a step in the overall renovation and repurposing of the All Saints facility as a whole and addresses a need that became especially apparent as a result of the COVI-19 pandemic.
“It caused (everyone) to have to go home and stay,” Ratliff said, noting that suddenly, entire families were at home all the time. As a result, the dynamic of the home as a place of solace away from the stress of everyday life changed.
“When you are all at home, that place of solace and peace is not readily found anymore,” Ratliff said.
She indicated that the garden was developed in consideration of that point in order to provide a place of meditation and solace for the community.
Right now, the garden remains a work in progress with stepping stones and the initial flowers to be placed soon. The stepping stones were crafted by students participating in the two-week summer camp offered by the Living and Learning Youth Center, which occupies space on the All Saints’ property. Youth Center Director Terry Alston Jones told the newspaper that the summer camp focuses on environmental and social justice, along with mental health. The Stepping Stone Project developed as part of the mental health emphasis. The project was facilitated by Ratliff and Robin Williams.
“The project was to engage students in a hands-on activity with a focus on releasing stress, as an art project and as the beginning of steps for the garden,” Jones said.
During Saturday’s Blessing of the Garden ceremony, she noted the connection between the mental health component of the summer camp and the purpose of the garden as a place of peace and hope.
“We help the youth understand that taking care of your mental health is just as important as your physical health,” Jones said.
Ratliff said that it was appropriate for children to craft the stepping stones because the donation of coins by Sunday school students played an important role in the development of the All Saints church building.
She told the newspaper that the next steps for the All Saints Garden will involve setting the stepping stones and pavers. When that process has been completed, flowers can be planted around the area, and benches and other flowers added.
More information is expected to be provided during a Blessing of the Animals service at the garden on Oct. 7.
