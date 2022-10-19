The town of Warrenton and the Dr. L. Julian Haywood Historical Marker Committee invite the public to attend the unveiling and dedication of the Dr. L. Julian Haywood Historical Marker on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the corner of Haley and West Franklin Streets.
The marker is being erected in memory of a former Warrenton resident who became a world-renowned cardiologist. Dr Haywood was a distinguished alumnus of Hampton University and Howard University, and received career and achievement awards from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, and American College of Physicians.
Dr. Haywood helped to establish and led the Sickle Cell Anemia Research Foundation and was a founding member of the Association of Black Cardiologists. The Coronary Care Unit at the Los Angeles County Hospital-USC Medical Center, which he established in 1966, was renamed The L. Julian Haywood Coronary Care Unit in 2016.
