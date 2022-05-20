April was National Poetry Month, and the students of Valeria Rodriguez, Spanish teacher and poet, at Warren County High School, did not miss this opportunity to celebrate the power of words with her Spanish students.
During this literary feast, she prepared different activities to captivate and motivate the students with poetry. Metaphor workshops, authors’ visits, and the participation in the Dear Poet Initiative by the Academy of American Poets.
The final goal was to write a bilingual poem that responded to the deep question: Who am I? Rodriguez’s Spanish I and II students took the risk and wrote endearing poems.
She believes that when you give students the opportunity to share what is relevant for them, they can do it without hesitation even if they are a little unsure at first.
Mrs. Rodriguez is extremely proud of her students and their extraordinary work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.