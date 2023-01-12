Henderson nonprofit Green Rural Redevelopment Organization, with the help former Congresswoman Eva Clayton, is set to launch the Eva Clayton Rural Food Institute and host the inaugural Rural Food Forum scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, at 8:30 a.m. at the Vance-Granville Community College Civic Center.
The Green Rural Redevelopment Organ-ization, founded in 2012 with a vision to revitalize rural communities across North Carolina and focus on poverty, food insecurity and chronic health issues, named the Rural Food Institute in honor of board member and the first African-American woman to represent North Carolina in Congress, Eva Clayton.
“I am a board member of GRRO and continue to be impressed with its founders Ardis and Henry Crews,” Clayton said. “I believed in the vision and mission of the Institute and how it could help rural communities across North Carolina. I want to play a significant role in its success. The data in most rural counties in North Carolina clearly show high levels of food insecurity, poor health indicators, weak school systems and weak economies. Rural North Carolina is home; I care and have a responsibility to help make it a healthy, better educated, more prosperous, and engaging community.”
The launch of the Eva Clayton Rural Food Institute will take place during the organization’s inaugural Rural Food Forum.
The forum will convene leaders, community members, rural farmers and a host of influential guests to discuss existing programs, resources and opportunities to address challenges and solutions to create sustainable economic growth in rural communities through the creation and increased utilization of rural farming and equitable food systems.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for our organization and the people in rural North Carolina,” said Henry Crews, executive director of GRRO. “Ms. Clayton has dedicated a large part of her life to fighting for rural communities, equitable care and access to nutritious food, and we can’t think of a better way to tap into that knowledge. The forum is how we share knowledge, resources and bring others to the table to ensure a healthier rural NC together.”
Key speakers include Stacy Dean, deputy under secretary for USDA’s Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services; Debra Farrington, deputy secretary/chief health equity officer, NC Department of Health and Human Services; Bob Etheridge, state executive director, USDA Farm Service Agency in North Carolina; Dr. Norbert Wilson, director of Duke University’s World Food Policy Center; G.K. Butterfield, former Congressman, First District of North Carolina; and other community leaders and advocates.
While the forum is free, registration is required to ensure adequate seating and food accommodations. Register by going to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-2023-rural-food-forum-tickets-417736811047.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.