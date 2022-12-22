Donation to DSS.jpg

The Roanoke Rapids Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. continues an annual tradition this year by supporting a Warren County family for Thanksgiving and Christmas. On Monday, the chapter presented its annual donation to Child Protective Services within the Warren County Department of Social Services. Pictured, from the left are Brian Giddiens, chapter member; William Kearney, chapter lieutenant strategus; Odell Clanton, chapter polemarch (president); Meyoshi Raynor, Child Protective Services supervisor; Sherice Hayes, social worker; Rhonda Drumgo, lead social worker; Cartes Newell, office assistant IV; and Al Kearney, chapter member. Not pictured: Sheila McCray, social worker.