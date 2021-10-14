Turning Point Community Development Corporation and Oasis of Hope Ministries will present a Community Fall Festival at Turning Point CDC on Friday, Oct. 22, from 5-7 p.m. Activities will take place outdoors as a COVID-19 precaution.
The nonprofit operates with a mission is to serve as a catalyst for the continued development, transformation and empowerment of communities in Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties. Turning Point achieves this by providing access to educational opportunities, health and wellness programs, social enrichment and community engagement.
The Community Fall Festival will serve as a day for community members to come together for fall festivities and fun for the whole family. It will feature community resource vendors, fall activities, games, food trucks and a live raffle. The Creating Success Mobile Learning Lab will also be featured.
Activities include bingo, a bounce house, photo booth, cake walk, sack race, ring toss, splash drop, pumpkin painting, costume contest and more.
There is no entrance fee; however, food truck refreshments and tickets for activities will require purchase. The event is open to the public and designed for people of all ages.
The raffle is for a chance to win an HVAC system and install by Ranes Heating and Air. Tickets are $10 each. Proceeds will support Turning Point CDC. The winner will be chosen live, but you do not have to be present to win.
Turning Point is located at 2495 US Hwy. 1/158 Business, Henderson. For more information, visit www.turningpointcdc.org/.
