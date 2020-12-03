The Warren County Arts Council is now accepting applications for North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program subgrants. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Arts Council is subgranting approximately $7,900 to local organizations for arts programming. This grant is not intended for individual artists and commissioned work; the purpose is to support arts programming for the community.
Application forms and grant guidelines are located on the council’s website at warrencountyartsnc.org. Applications can be submitted digitally by emailing the Warren County Arts Council at warrencountyartscouncil@gmail.com; hard copies of the application are not required, but can be mailed to the Warren County Arts Council at PO Box 267, Warrenton, NC 27589. Information can also be found on the North Carolina Arts Council website at ncarts.org/resources/local-arts-council-resources.
Applications are available for nonprofit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Warren County. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations (theaters, galleries, choral societies, festivals), arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs in the county.
Grassroots funds are not generally awarded to arts organizations that receive funding through the N.C. Arts Council’s State Arts Resources. Arts organizations may apply for operating expenses. Projects and/or operating costs must occur between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
Since 1977, the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils. The Warren County Arts Council serves as the North Carolina Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts programs in Warren County.
For more information or questions, contact the Warren County Arts Council at warrencountyartscouncil@gmail.com or by calling Charla Duncan, chairwoman of the Warren County Arts Council, at 336-686-2676. The Warren County Arts Council can be found online at warrencountyartsnc.org and on Facebook and Instagram at @wcartcouncil.
