The Warren County community of Wise might be small, but its residents come together each year to celebrate July 4 in a way that might rival communities many times its size.
The Wise Independence Day Parade and Festival will be held on July 4 beginning with the traditional parade at 10 a.m. which will follow a route down the community’s main street, also known as US 1. The route will begin in the southern part of Wise and will move toward Wise Baptist Church, where a festival will follow on the church grounds. The festival will conclude at 2 p.m.
Those planning to attend are invited to don their red, white and blue for the special event. Flags are already in place along US 1 in Wise as the community prepares for the Independence Day Parade and Festival to honor the country as well as its veterans. Serving as grand marshals this year will be veterans and brothers Calvin Paynter and Earl Paynter.
Those planning to attend the parade are encouraged to arrive early for the best viewing spots, and to ensure that they don’t accidentally become part of the parade by traveling down US 1 around 10 a.m. on July 4.
Following the parade, those attending should make their way to the grounds of Wise Baptist Church just off US 1. At noon, those attending will be invited to gather around the flag to honor local veterans. The grand marshals will also have an opportunity to make remarks.
Music will be provided by North Tower. Food and other vendors will be participating, and there will be a variety of activities, including a car show. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy a day of music and fun.
The Independence Day Parade and Festival has traditionally been a time for families and people of all ages from Warren County and those visiting the local area to relax and take time to celebrate the country and to honor veterans. For many, attending the event is an annual tradition — even if they have to travel from a large city to the small community of Wise.
Those planning to attend the parade and festival for the first time this year might also add the event to their list of favorite activities, after experiencing the hospitality and patriotic spirit of the small community with a large heart.
