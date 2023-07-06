Editor's note: The following announcement came in too late to appear in the July 5 print edition.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Annual Homecoming Observance on Sunday, July 9, at 11 a.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Malvin L. Hargrove, pastor. Music will be presented by the Mount Zion Baptist Choir. Dinner will be served.
Annual Revival Services will be held July 11-13, beginning at 7:30 each night.
Special guests will be the following:
• Tuesday, July 11: The Rev. Kathard W. Marks of New Providence Christian Missionary Baptist Church, accompanied by his choir and ushers
• Wednesday, July 12: The Rev. Mark K. Jones of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, accompanied by his choir and ushers
• Thursday, July 13: The Rev. Alvin Trent Boyd of Kingdom Principles Ministries of Richmond, Va.
