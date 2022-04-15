On Saturday, April 2, Turning Point CDC hosted a LEGO Day for students at Creating Success Education Center. Youth in preschool through eighth grade participated in several activities, including LEGO robotics, a common build project and the creation of 3D forms.
The program was presented as part of the STEAM Dreams Program at Turning Point CDC and hosted in partnership with NC Cooperative Extension.
The LEGO day served as an opportunity for students to test their creativity in an inclusive setting. “Our minds can master any task presented as long as we have the tools to accomplish it,” said Aqueria Hargrove, director of Educational Programs.
Students were able to experience, invent and move robots through coding. NC Cooperative Extension educated each student on how to build the LEGO base, add the batteries and place the different body parts on the robot. Once the students finished building the robots, they were able to connect the robots to computer Bluetooth. The students were then able to use different codes to tell the robots to talk, move forward, move backward, flip over, etc. At the end of the program, students provided a demonstration and reenactment for their families.
They also worked to create 3D forms using LEGOs. The students used the LEGOs to build a spring picture within a 30 minute timeframe. This challenged them to use different sized LEGOs to build an everyday image. Students completed the full picture in 3D form and used teamwork to gain the materials they needed.
Creating Success After School serves K-12 students and is held at Turning Point Community Development Corporation’s Creating Success Education Center. Turning Point CDC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in partnership with Oasis of Hope Ministries, whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for the continued development, transformation, and empowerment of communities in Warren, Vance, Granville, and Franklin counties. Chalis Henderson serves as executive director.
