This week Warren County Health Department is highlighting its Clinical and Home Health Services.
The clinical team at the Warren County Health Department offers a variety of clinical services for children and adults. Staff includes a physician assistant (Child Health Clinic), OB/GYN physician (Family Planning/Maternity Clinics), registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, lab manager and social workers.
Clinical services include:
• Child Health Services: Well child/sick visits, child safety such as car seats and bike helmets, Reach Out and Read Program
• Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP): Provides screenings for women 50 years and older who do not have insurance or are underinsured
• Maternal Health Services: Offers access to early and continuous prenatal care to all women regardless of income on a sliding fee scale and provides routine care for low-risk pregnant women, including regular check-ups, prenatal education, laboratory testing, nutritional counseling and breastfeeding support. Referrals are made for high-risk maternity care.
• Communicable Disease: Investigations and follow-up as well as reporting to the NC Division of Public Health
• Tuberculosis/TB Clinic: Offers screening tests, screening questionnaires for high-risk individuals, chest x-rays as needed, medications and in-home directly observed medication therapy
• STD Clinic: Provides screening, investigation and treatment of sexually transmitted infections
• Family Planning Clinic: Provides education, counseling and birth control methods to prepare for a healthy pregnancy and baby.
• Adult Health Clinic: Provides annual exams for women who do not meet guidelines for BCCCP or Family Planning Clinic
• Immunizations: Provides all recommended childhood immunizations at no charge and adult immunizations such as tetanus, flu, and pneumonia. COVID-19 vaccines are available for children 6 months -17 years and adults 18 years and older.
• Care Management for At Risk Children (CMARC): Serves children from birth to 3 years old with developmental delays or disabilities, chronic illness, or social/emotional disorders
• Care Management for High Risk Pregnancy (CMHRP): Determines client’s strengths and needs, including psychosocial, nutritional, medical, educational and financial factors, and assists clients with access to services
In addition to clinical services offered at the health department, Warren County’s Home Health Agency provides patient care to home bound residents. These services are provided based on a referral from a doctor and may include personal care, medication management, wound care and other skilled nursing services. Physical therapy and occupational therapy services are also available. (The Health Department notes that staff members provide high quality, compassionate care to those in need of at home medical care.)
For more information about any of these services, call the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185.
