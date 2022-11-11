Warren Family Institute, Inc. is hosting a Christmas Toy Drive for families in need of assistance during the holiday season.
WFI is a nonprofit organization that serves low-income families in Warren County. In the past, it has distributed toys and other donated items to families and children with support from the community. Due to the economy, many families are experiencing financial hardship, and the nonprofit organization is again asking for the community’s support.
New, unwrapped toys may be donated by dropping them off at WFI on Mondays through Thursdays, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., through Dec. 15.
Warren Family Institute is located at 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, on the campus of Hawkins Educational Center (Building #6). Contact Linda Reid Pitchford at 252-257-1134 for more information or to have items picked up.
