St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church will hold its 11th Annual Bazaar on Sat., Nov. 6, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church, located at 31 Ebony Rd., Ebony, Va. (on Rt. 903 at the North Carolina/Virginia border).
A highlight of the event will be a Chili Cook-off from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Prizes willb e awarded at 1:30 p.m.
The Bazaar will include indoor/outdoor vendor tables, a silent auction featuring more than 100 items, a yard sale in the parking lot with an area for furniture, and a bake sale with homemade goods. A 50/50 drawing is also planned. Ticket sales will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of the drawing at 1:45 p.m.
A number of food items will be offered.
There are still outside vendor spots available. For more information, call 252-308-0493 and leave a message. All proceeds benefit St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
