Despite being more than a year into a declared emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget message presented during Monday night’s commissioners’ meeting by County Manager Vincent Jones was positive as he stated there were some bright spots and potential for long-term revenue growth.
In the annual presentation of the draft county budget, Jones said that the difference for fiscal year 2021-22 was that with the introduction of vaccines and the reopening of the economy, the county is planning to get back to business.
His recommended $36 million General Bund budget maintains the county tax rate at 81 cents per $100 valuation and appropriates $931,884 from fund balance.
Significant increased expenditures include: increases in employee health insurance costs and required retirement contributions, additional costs for compensation study implementation and salary progression; additional funding support for Warren County Schools; continued support of $175,000 for the county’s broadband initiative; and additional $45,000 funding for Warren County Rescue Squad, $31,500 to volunteer fire departments and $100,000 for retiree health insurance.
In the coming year, property tax revenue is expected to decrease due to property tax value decreases after adjustments.
The draft budget funds Warren County Schools at $5.68 million, up from $5.43 million in the current year. This includes $119,000 for the SEMAA program. An additional $1.2 million will come from lottery funds for roof replacement at the middle school.
Also included in the proposed budget is $40,000 for nonprofit funding, $20,000 for satellite recreation programs, $116,000 in Lake Gaston weed control, and $188,959 to fund three new positions. The first is a health educator in the health department, and the second is in emergency services, as Jones proposes to establish a separate position to handle fire marshal and emergency management duties rather than having those combined with EMS director, which they have been in the past.
The final position is in Community Services under a plan that reorganizes county departments.
Jones’ reorganization plan would merge planning/zoning/code enforcement and economic development into a new Community and Economic Development Department, which would focus on community building and address the county’s long-term plans for growth and development.
He also proposes to merge public works with buildings and grounds into a combined public works department with a focus on improving maintenance of county assets.
Finally, he proposes to merge the library, Senior Center, parks and recreation, and Veterans Services into a combined Community Services Department. An assistant director would be hired to focus on expansion of recreation programming with a multi-generational and comprehensive approach.
The goal of the reorganization is to reduce operating silos, better coordinate and take care of county assets, and combine smaller departments into merged units that provide multi-generational support and improved services to residents.
The board will hold its first budget work session on May 12.
