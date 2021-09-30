The Warren Soil and Water Conservation District is taking applications for the North Carolina Agriculture Cost Share Programs’ 2022 program year (fall 2021-spring 2022) to assist landowners and producers that have water quality and quantity issues on agricultural lands.
This cost share assistance is available for the installation of approved best management practices.
Agricultural landowners and producers should stop by the Warren Soil and Water Conservation District office located at 820 US Hwy. 158 business west, Suite 102 ,or call 252-257-4141, ext. 3 to discuss their water quality and water quantity concerns. There is no charge for this service, and the staff will answer questions and provide assistance.
