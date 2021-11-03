Through the efforts of multiple Warren County fire department, a Monday morning fire at this residence on No Bottom Road near Ridgway Axtell Road was confined to the second floor of the home.
The call came in shortly before 9 a.m. A smoke detector alerted home’s resident, who was able to escape unharmed. Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department Chief Victor Tucker said that the house sustained $30,000-$40,000 in smoke damage, but the structure itself remains sound.
The blaze likely began near the chimney through escaping sparks or combustible materials too close to the chimney, he said. Six fire departments and 20 people responded.
Not long afterward, just after 9:30 a.m., fire departments were called to International Paper on U.S. 1 just south of Ridgeway.
Tucker said that the fire was in the plant’s cardboard collection system, but flames were confined to a silo. After flames were extinguished, normal operations resumed, he said. Seven fire departments responded.
