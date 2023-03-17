Nearly half of all Americans have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, and don’t even know it. Left undetected or uncontrolled, high blood pressure increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Small changes can make a big difference, and taking your blood pressure daily from home is a proven way to monitor and control blood pressure in between regular doctor visits.
Through a new partnership with the American Heart Association, five self-monitoring blood pressure kits are now available for check out at no cost to Warren County library cardholders. The kits, available in both English and Spanish, include an automated home blood pressure cuff, blood pressure logbooks, and educational materials from the American Heart Association.
Blood pressure kits check out for three weeks with two (2) possible renewals. Blood pressure kits must be returned inside the library during library hours of operation. Use of the book drop to return the kits is not permitted in order to prevent damage.
“The blood pressure cuffs are a great addition to the library,” stated Christy Bondy, library director. “We are thrilled to partner with the American Heart Association in our efforts to build and support a strong and healthy community. Libraries have increasingly added health literacy initiatives to their resources and services. The aim of this project is to create informed individuals who can work with their health care provider to determine the best treatment of better overall health.”
While self-measured blood pressure is not a substitute for regular visits to a primary care physician, it is a way for individuals to see and track their numbers, giving them more information that can be communicated to their doctors.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information about the blood pressure cuffs, visit www.wcmlibrary.org.
