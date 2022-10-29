The Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, Oct. 20, for good food, fellowship and fun. They prayed together, sang together and enjoyed birthday cake with two birthday ladies. Pictured above, from the left, are, front row: Maretha Williams, Cora Fogg, Catherine Hunt, Margaret Alexander, Barbara Harris, Dora Dorsey, Teresa Washington, Ruby Downey and Jean Joseph; back row: Patricia Russell, Mary Terry, Brenda Waiters, Sophia Jefferson and Arvella Downey-Scott. Pictured below are birthday ladies the Rev. Dora Dorsey, left, and Elder Sophia Jefferson. The Thanksgiving Fellowship Breakfast will be held at the Cracker Barrel in South Hill on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., and the Christmas Dinner will be held at the Wilson Brothers BBQ Restaurant in South Hill on Dec. 15 at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call Arvella Downey-Scott at 252-204-5096.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.