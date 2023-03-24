The Lake Gaston Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct at Boating America Safety Class on April 15 at the Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, located at 1679 Eaton Ferry Rd, Littleton.
Training is done by certified instructors and will include, but is not limited to, existing federal laws, North Carolina laws and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices.
Training starts at 8 a.m. At completion you will be given your Boating Safety Card, prior to your leaving.
Class fee is $40 per person, which covers all course materials. It is payable at the time of class by check or cash.
All training is conducted under the current state and CDC guideline for COVID.
Call 252 537-9877 for enrollment or questions for this training class.
