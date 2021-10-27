After several months of operation, a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday marked the official grand opening of Bertie Ambulance Service, Inc. in the building just outside Warrenton which housed Cam Comer’s shop for many years. The non-emergency medical transport service was founded in 1996 in Windsor. The Warren County location joins others in Roanoke Rapids and Portsmouth, Va. to provide the public with transportation to and from medical appointments, including wheelchair transport. Bertie Ambulance Service will continue to provide back-up for Warren County Emergency Medical Services as needed. BAS, located at 790 US Hwy. 158 west, Warrenton, is available 24/7. To arrange medical transportation, call 252-879-0015 at least 24 hours prior to an appointment; scheduling as soon as an appointment is made is preferred.
