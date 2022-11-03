Incident reports
• On Oct. 21, Sheryl Meck reported a vehicle missing from a Baltimore Church Road, Warrenton, address.
• On Oct. 24, Sabrina Hill reported items stolen from a Hidden Creek Lane, Warrenton, address. Items reported stolen includes clothing, blankets, handbags, suitcases and coolers, trading cards, stuffed animals, shoes, a dinnerware set and bag of broken phones.
• On Oct. 24, an attempted burglary/breaking and entering by trying to pry the front door open was reported at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s multipurpose building. Damage to the building was reported.
• On Oct. 24, an incident of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game at a Michael’s Quarry Road, Norlina address was reported by Charles Linton, Jr. The victim’s check in the amount of $3,300 was reported to be cashed.
• On Oct. 24, a burglary/breaking and entering at a Gibson Lane, Warrenton, address was reported by Toni Melchor. Items reported stolen were radios/TVs/VCRs/DVD players.
• On Oct. 24, Rosa Shearin reported an attempted breaking and entering at a Michael’s Quarry Road, Norlina, address.
• On Oct. 25, an attempted breaking and entering at the Dollar General at 1816 US Hwy. 1, North, Norlina, was reported.
• On Oct. 15, Rhonda Myers Wright reported theft from a motor vehicle at a US Hwy. 401, Warrenton address. Cash in the amount of $23 was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 15, Taylor Mincey reported an attempted breaking and entering at a Nathans Way, Norlina, address. Damage to a window screen was reported.
• On Oct. 11, Jerry Macon reported that a number of items were stolen from a Tuscarora Road, Warrenton address. Items reported stolen include a mental bender, tool box with tools, stepladders, air compressor, fans and extension ladders.
• On Oct. 17, Frank Baylor reported a damage to a rental van and possible road rage incident near the 222 mile marker on Interstate 85 in the Manson area.
• On Oct. 17, April Jiggetts reported a case of impersonation of a law enforcement officer on US Hwy. 1 near Wise.
• On Oct. 17, Erasmo Williams reported larceny of firearm from a Pearl Harbor Road, Littleton address. A .410 single shot shotgun was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 17, Alpha Magnolia Gardens on Highway 158 Business East, Warrenton, reported that medication had been stolen.
• On Oct. 18, Burger King on Highway 158 Bypass, Norlina, reported larceny in the form of an employee taking money out of the cash register. Cash in the amount of $70 was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 18, Ronchelle Shonte Peace reported injury to personal property at a Shocco Springs Road, Warrenton address. A vehicle was reported to be struck 10 times in the trunk area.
• On Oct. 19, Billy Murray reported an aggravated assault at a Highway 158 Business East, Warrenton, address.
• On Oct. 20, Gregory Wilson reported burglary/breaking and entering at an Airport Road, Warrenton, address. Damage was reported to glass on the back door and the window screen on the back porch.
• On Oct. 20, James Byrd reported identity theft. Identity documents were reported stolen.
• On Oct. 21, Suzanne E. Atkinson reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a Quail Ridge Road, Henrico address. Damage to a mailbox was reported.
• On Oct. 21, Linda Emminger Dean reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a Powells Mill road, Warrenton address. Damage was reported to a driveway gate.
• On Oct. 21, Lorenzo Crawford reported aggravated assault.
• On Oct. 22, Gregory Inscoe Wilson reported larceny of motor vehicle, breaking and entering and larceny after break/enter. A 199 Toyota Tacoma and a dryer were reported stolen.
• On Oct. 22, Kyheem Seward reported assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
• On Oct. 22, Juan Cervantes reported injury to personal property at a North Main Street, Warrenton address. A passenger rear door was reported struck by a projectile.
• On Oct. 23, Danny Taylor reported a firearm lost from a Lickskillet Road, Warrenton address.
