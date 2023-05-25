Warren County 4-H will be going to Eastern 4-H Camp the week of June 25-30 at the Eastern 4-H Center in Columbia. This is an overnight camp.
There are five spaces available for girls ages 8-12 and two spaces available for boys ages 8-12. Only one female space is available for Adventure Girls ages 13-14.
Camp activities include swimming, crabbing, canoeing, kayaking, archery, arts & crafts, and more. A medical physical is required.
Camping fees are $500 per camper. Limited scholarships are available. A $50 non-refundable deposit will guarantee your space. The registration deadline has been extended until May 28. Round-trip transportation will be provided.
For more information, contact Annie Poythress, 4-H Program assistant, at 252-257-3640 or annie_poythress@ncsu.edu.
