The Union Mission at 120 S. Main St., Littleton, helps to fill the needs of people in the Roanoke Valley Region, including Warren County. This area thrift store is an auxiliary of The Union Mission in Roanoke Rapids.
Its mission is to meet, through the power of Jesus Christ, the needs of the whole person — spiritual, educational, emotional, physical, vocational and social — so hurting individuals may become fully functioning members of society. The Mission offers men’s and women’s programs, food programs, and a thrift store to strengthen the community. From volunteer opportunities to donation needs, there are many ways to support Union Mission.
Union Mission in Littleton is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon.
The executive program director of the Mission is Sabrina C. Lawson, whose office is located in Roanoke Rapids.
Money received at the thrift store and the Mission benefits The Union Mission in Roanoke Rapids, a homeless shelter for men, a daily soup kitchen for those who are hungry, a food co-op for those who face food insecurities, and a shelter for women and children facing domestic violence. Donations are accepted on Saturday mornings at the rear of the store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.