MASON HONORED ON BIRTHDAY—Howard Short, center, is surrounded by fellow masons of Johnston-Caswell Lodge No. 10 of Warrenton in celebration of his 88th birthday on April 5. Short has been a mason for 61 years and is a Past Master of the Johnston-Caswell Lodge No. 10, having held that office for many terms. Pictured from left to right, standing: Claude Jordan, Jr., Tyler; Robert Carroll, Past Master and current Master of the lodge; Danny Short, Past Master, current Junior Warden, and Short’s grandson; Al Fleming, Past Master and Secretary; seated: Stanley Dietz, Jr., Steward; Howard Short; Billy Riggan, Senior Warden. On the occasion of the birthday visit, Short was presented with a birthday cake and treated to guitar playing and singing.
