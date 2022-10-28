On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Elams Chapel Bicycle Prayer Ministry hosted its Fourth Annual Breast Cancer Bicycle Ride.
The purpose of the ride was to raise funds to benefit those who are fighting and undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
This year’s ride had participants that ranged in age from 3 to 84, which proves you can never be too young or too old to ride a bicycle and support a worthy cause.
Participants included four generations from one family, including the great-grandmother, father, daughter, and 3-year-old great-granddaughter.
The ride started with devotion and prayer lead by the bike ministry’s treasurer and president. A total of seven bike riders and five supporters of the ride assembled at 11 a.m. at Vaughan Elementary School located on Mat Nelson Road. Major John Branche of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office escorted the riders.
Pastor Nathaniel Bunn, Lady Christine Bunn and the Elams Chapel United Church of Christ Bicycle Prayer Ministry express thanks to all who participated and supported in helping to make the 2022 Breast Cancer Ride a blessing for those who are in the fight for their lives.
