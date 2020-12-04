After hearing from medical professionals and school system officials during a virtual special meeting on Dec. 3, the Warren County Board of Education reached one clear conclusion — the decision of when schools should reopen will not be easy.
Schools in North Carolina closed in the early spring as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. Warren County Schools has operated with virtual learning during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
During the summer and throughout the semester, school system officials have worked to plan the precautions that will be utilized whenever students return to class. Those measures include social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, checking temperatures, and planning when and where students will have lunch, among other precautions.
The Dec. 3 meeting included reports from Dr. Michael Smith, associate professor of pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases specialist at the Duke University Schools of Medicine and Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake.
Smith is a member of the ABC Science Collaborative, which includes public health scientists and physicians affiliated with the Duke School of Medicine, Duke Clinical Research Institute and the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. He said that the collaborative works with school and community leaders to provide the most current information about COVID-19. Smith said that the collaborative has partnered with a number of school districts in North Carolina to help them prepare for the return of students to classrooms.
Smith and Brake told the board that with careful planning, it is possible for students to safely return to classrooms if precautions such as masks, social distancing and washing hands frequently are used.
Smith recommended the use of a hybrid model staggering in-person and virtual learning if Warren County Schools chooses to reopen schools next semester.
Brake said that Warren County Health Department’s efforts to combat COVID-19 continue to involve testing programs in the local area, conducting contact tracing for those who test positive, and monitoring virus trends. She noted that most COVID-19 cases in Warren County have been among people between the ages of 25 and 64.
Brake reported that, at the time of the meeting, the county had 107 active COVID-19 cases. However, she said that the total takes into consideration widespread testing within the prison system.
She and Smith emphasized that school systems, health officials and communities must work together in taking measures to keep schools safe.
Warren County Schools Chief Operating Officer Andre Stewart presented the results of an online survey of staff members and parents to determine how comfortable they felt about a return to the classroom.
A total of 192 out of 322 staff members responded. Of those who responded, 38.54 percent said they were in favor of returning to the school building daily, while 61.46 were not.
Among staff members, 77.60 percent said that they would be able to resume their duties in person if students returned to school. In addition, 72.40 percent indicated that they do not have a medical condition that would prevent them from working on campus with students. Among staff members, 61.29 percent indicated that they would be willing to work full-time as virtual academy instructors.
Among 651 parents who responded to a similar survey, 42.13 percent said that they would not send their children back to school. Only 14.20 percent felt extremely comfortable sending their children back to school.
In a separate question, 65.59 percent of responding parents said that they would not allow their children to return to school if in-person learning resumes.
Stewart noted that he was particularly concerned that the percentage of responding parents who believe that their children would be able to wear masks all day was nearly split in half.
He told the board that school systems that resume in-person learning are required to offer a virtual academy for students whose parents are not comfortable sending them back to school. Stewart said that at the time of the meeting, 838 students had been placed in Warren County Schools’ virtual academy and 223 opted for in-person learning.
However, he said that the school system has not heard from the parents of 700 students in spite of multiple contact efforts to reach them about the survey.
Following the presentations, board members indicated that in making their decision, they must consider both the benefits of in-person schools — including social/emotional well-being and physical activity — and such challenges as determining bus routes and assigning teachers to the virtual academy.
Board members requested that teachers or other representatives of individual schools contact parents who have not indicated whether they want their children to return to class.
Discussion will resume during the board’s Dec. 8 regular meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting may be accessed through a link in the Live Feed section on the school system website, warrenk12nc.org.
