Williams family.jpg

On July 7 and 8, descendants of Charles and Neda Williams of Warrenton gathered together to celebrate their First Family Reunion. The event was held at Buck Springs Park in Littleton. In attendance were four generations of family, including family members from Iowa, New York, the Delaware/Maryland/Virginia area and Georgia. The family was extremely happy to see their father’s only surviving sister, Lucille Little of Warrenton, and family and their deceased brother’s son, Travis Wayne and his family from New York.