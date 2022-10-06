The Warren County Board of Education is honored during its Sept. 27 work session/business meeting with the Gold Bell Award for Whole-Board Training. The award is presented by the North Carolina School Boards Association Academy of School Boardsmanship. Pictured, from the left, are Board Vice Chairwoman Victoria Lehman, board member Joyce Long, Board Chairwoman Jennifer Sims, and board members Ebony Talley-Brame and Linda Byrd. The Bell Award for Whole Board Achievement recognizes school boards with a Silver Bell Award when every member has actively worked toward meeting their 12 hours of training during the July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, timeframe. A school board is given a Gold Bell Award when every member has earned 12 hours of training between July 1 and June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.