Littleton Academy will present summer camp with Lakeland Cultural Arts Center June 14-25. Sessions will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Activities for ages 7-17 will be offered at the Littleton Academy gym, 411 Mosby Ave. They will include theatre, introduction to painting, drumline (introduction to percussion) with Marcus Joyner, voice (chorale), and FIRST robotics with Angel Jones.
The camp is offered at no cost to youth and parents.
June 11 is the registration deadline. To register, call 252-425-7766 or visit lakelandcac.org.
