Spectrum today announced it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Program grant of more than $4 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to more than 1,430 homes and small businesses in Warren County. Combined with the state grant of $4 million and a contribution from the county of $250,000, total project investment, including nearly $1.2 million from Spectrum, is more than $5.4 million.
The GREAT grant is one of 21 already awarded to Spectrum to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas of the state that currently lack access to high-speed connections. The company is awaiting review of 40 additional GREAT proposals that, if awarded, would bring broadband to an additional 55,000 homes and small businesses in 40 counties across North Carolina, which has the second-largest rural population of any state.
“More than 1,400 rural residents in Warren County will soon have access to Spectrum’s high-speed internet, thanks to investment from the county and the recently announced state GREAT Grants,” said Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners. “Access is a first step to closing the digital divide, and this brings us one step closer.”
GREAT Program grants further expand Spectrum’s rural construction initiative, the centerpiece of which is the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes more than $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states — including more than 125,000 locations in North Carolina — in the coming years. Combined, Spectrum’s GREAT Program grant and RDOF buildouts in Warren County will connect more than 1,430 homes and small businesses.
