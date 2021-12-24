The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center announces an Equine Coggins and Vaccine Clinic from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, 654 US 1, Norlina.
Dr. Oberlin McDaniel will be on site to update your horses’ Coggins and annual vaccinations with no farm call charge. The cost of the Coggins Test is $36.
The online Coggins through Global Vet Link brings results in three to five days with the opportunity to print as many online copies as needed.
Five-way E/W/T/R/F, rabies, West Nile and equine microchipping are also available.
For more information, contact Stacey Hadnott, NCMVS assistant, at 919-813-6560 or ncmobilevetoffice@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.