St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway will be serving meals as part of its Feeding the 5,000 Food Ministry on the last Saturday of each month, beginning on Jan. 28.
Meals will be served at the church on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., while supplies last.
The ministry is designed to help individuals and families from Warren and Vance counties who struggle to put food on the table. A $3,500 grant from Mid-Atlantic Lutherans in Mission helped to establish the ministry, which will also include a blessings box.
The people of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will prepare the meals each month. The church invites other area churches and their members to help prepare and serve meals. For the first few months, the meals will be served at the church. When it becomes warmer, the church will take meals to different locations in the community.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is located at 114 Poplar Mount Rd., Norlina, in the Ridgeway community.
