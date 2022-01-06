The town of Norlina has changed the way it is conducting business with the public and in how town board meetings are conducted due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases locally and across the state.
Norlina Town Hall is temporarily closed to the public. However, bill payments can be made at the drive-through window. Other matters are being handled by phone at 252-456-3325.
The Norlina Town Board was scheduled to conduct its regular monthly meeting on Jan. 3, but rescheduled the meeting until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10. The meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom with the meeting ID of 522 151 5110 and password 989935.
Nothing has been announced at this time about how long the changes could remain in place.
