Warren County Government is issuing a Request for Proposals from local nonprofit and faith-based organizations to provide local community support services for those residents in need of temporary or emergency assistance due to housing instability or homelessness. The opening date to receive requests was Monday.
Since there is not currently a permanent facility in the county offering sheltering services and other supports, this Housing Instability Small Grants Pilot Program will allow local organizations to provide some basic services to help those that are in need. Warren County grant funds through Eastpointe LME/MCO will be used to offer some additional support services to combat housing instability or homelessness.
The following entities may submit a proposal for consideration:
• Well-established community and faith-based organizations defined as being in operation for a minimum of three years and qualifying for exemption under Section 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), or 501(c)(6) of the IRS code.
• Partnerships with local churches, nonprofits or other community-based organizations are encouraged. Such collaborations will be given high priority for funding.
The timeline for the Request for Proposals is as follows:
Oct. 31:Deadline to submit questions
Nov. 18: Deadline to submit proposals by 5:00 pm
Nov. 28: Funds awarded for approved requests
The RFP packet may be retrieved online at www.warrencountync.com or picked up from the Warren County Government Administrative Office located at 602 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. Clarification questions may be submitted via email to PaulaPulley@warrencountync.gov.
For more information, contact County Manager Vincent Jones at 252-257-3115 or Public Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake at 252-257-1185.
